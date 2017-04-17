See All of Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli's Stunning (and Adorable!) Honeymoon Pictures

Leave it to Samira Wiley and her wife Lauren Morelli to perfectly embody #HoneymoonGoals.

The newlyweds have been enjoying a romantic trip to Italy, sharing adorable photos along the way, including when Wiley turned the big 3-0 on Saturday.

“My wife took this picture, I didn’t put a filter on it, and we’re on our honeymoon in Italy,” she captioned a stunning photo of herself at sunset. “Happy Birthday to me. #30.”

My wife took this picture, I didn't put a filter on it, and we're on our honeymoon in Italy 🇮🇹. Happy Birthday to me. #30 A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Me n my Rome ninjas. A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Morelli, 34, also shared her own sweet post for the birthday girl: a slideshow of hilarious photos of Wiley sleeping in various locations throughout their honeymoon.

“Happy birthday to my wife, who has successfully slept on any mode of transportation we encountered on our honeymoon,” she captioned the post.

Happy birthday to my wife, who has successfully slept on any mode of transportation we encountered on our honeymoon. A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

🍯🌛! A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

This view of Florence was stunning and (swipe) I'm so honored we're the first people to discover it. A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Fake news. A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Former Orange Is the New Black star Wiley and Morelli, who is a writer and producer on the show, tied the knot in a fairytale-worthy Palm Springs ceremony on March 25.

The location of the nuptials was special to the couple, as it was where Morelli popped the question in October.