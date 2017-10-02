WATCH: Ryan Gosling Spoofs the Property Brothers on Saturday Night Live with Faux HGTV Show, The Fliplets

The Property Brothers have some new competition: Meet The Fliplets.

Saturday’s episode of SNL featured some familiar antics (and outfits) in a sketch spoofing twin HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott. The faux show featured triplet brothers Pete (a stand in for realtor Drew), Zeke (aka contractor Jonathan), and wildcard Tristan, the family’s black sheep, played by an appropriately angsty Ryan Gosling.

The personal details shared by Pete and Zeke are so close to their real-life counterparts, one can only assume there’s a Property Brothers fan in the SNL writers’ room. Pete has been a licensed realtor since he was 18. Drew, 39, got his license in 2004. Zeke has been flipping houses for 12 years. Drew and Jonathan sold their first income property in college. Even the Scotts’ good natured ribbing and poses are on point. Recognize this one?

Of course, Gosling’s Tristan throws a wrench in the comparison, bringing up their parents’ painful divorce (the real Joanne and Jim Scott just renewed their wedding vows) and implying some unsavory behavior on the part of the third brother. Drew and Jonathan’s older brother, JD Scott, is safely in the fold. He regularly appears on their shows and works for the family production company.

JD shared the video on Twitter, writing, “Yep, I suppose that makes me Tristan. I hide my lizard ;)”

Jonathan shared the sketch on Twitter too, adding “I guess I retire now?” Fans were quick to comment with their commitment to the real-deal Scotts. But while the brothers’ jobs are probably safe, HGTV does have an opening.