RuPaul Admits He Owns a Lot of Fake Artwork: 'I Just Don't Want to Have the Responsibility to Protect It'

RuPaul loves a good fake.

“I like to have those companies rip off my favorite paintings,” he admits to Architectural Digest. “You pay 600 bucks, and you got yourself a Matisse or a Rothko. Matisse is my favorite, so I have several rip-offs.”

Although his art-collecting approach isn’t what one usually expects from a Hollywood star, the 56-year-old Girlboss actor and legendary drag queen’s reasoning is rather sensible.

“I wouldn’t want to feel like I have to worry about it. I want to look at it and have fun,” he says. “Listen, I’ve seen the real thing, and it is exquisite. I just don’t want to have the responsibility to protect it.”

Known for his bold sense of style, his home decor takes on a surprisingly calm aesthetic in order to create a restful retreat from the chaos of his busy lifestyle.

“Outside is so mishegoss,” he says. “I want to come home to a sanctuary, where it’s light, it’s not fluffy and it doesn’t demand a lot.”

While shades of beige and “lots and lots of light” keep his New York City and Los Angeles pads grounded, he still incorporates his personality through orange couches (his favorite color), zebra-print wallpapers and other “just crazy stuff.” And as to whether this sense of whimsical design is influenced by his success as a drag queen, there’s no hesitation.

“Absolutely! Yes!” he says. “Drag is all about reminding people to not take life too seriously.”