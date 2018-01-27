Rose McGowan Puts Hollywood Hills Home on Market to 'Pay Legal Bills Fighting' Harvey Weinstein

Earlier this month, Rose McGowan said she was being forced to sell her house to fund her fight against Harvey Weinstein.

The Citizen Rose star, 44, has indeed had to take that step, with her Hollywood Hills house being put up for sale with the price tag of $1.9 million, Variety confirmed Friday.

Selling the property for the actress is Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor Maltas. The Douglas Elliman realtor’s listing describes the home as a mid-century modern with “a groovy vibe.”

Located above Nichols Canyon in the Los Angeles area, the 2,927-square-foot hillside property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms on two floors. Other amenities include the two-car garage, hearth fireplace and floating staircase.

Variety reported McGowan purchased the 1960s residence for $1.39 million in 2011.

Rose McGowan's Hollywood Hills home for sale

During the Jan. 9 Television Critics Association panel for her upcoming E! documentary series, the Charmed alum revealed to reporters that unspecified legal action by Weinstein, whom she calls “the monster,” has required her to sell her home.

Living room

“It’s really scary, I’m having to sell my house right now to pay legal bills fighting off the monsters,” McGowan said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Kitchen

Though it was reported that she had signed a nondisclosure agreement as part of her 1997 settlement with Weinstein for $100,000, McGowan claimed she “never” did.

Rose McGowan's realtor Tracy Tutor Maltas of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

“I never signed an NDA, actually. That was a mistake the press made, and actually a mistake that I made for a long time,” she said. “[I was misinformed] by a lawyer that I had signed one, when in fact it turned out I hadn’t. I thought I remember refusing that. I think NDAs, as we’re finding out, can be broken.”

Patio

Backyard

McGowan accused Weinstein of rape and was one of the first women to speak out in October when news broke about his alleged decades of alleged sexual misconduct and assault in The New York Times and The New Yorker.

Harvey Weinstein with Rose McGowan in 2007

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Part one of Citizen Rose, a two-hour documentary special, will air on E! on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. The subsequent four episodes will premiere in the spring.