Ritz Carlton Riyadh Becomes Makeshift Prison for Arrested Saudi Princes, Ousting Hotel Guests

A five-star prison has opened up in Saudi Arabia.

Guests at the Ritz Carlton hotel in the capital city of Riyadh were evacuated on Saturday night to make room for some new, unwilling residents: Several Saudi princes, along with other powerful members of the country’s elite, who have been arrested on charges of corruption, according to the New York Times.

Patrons of the hotel, visitors and guests at the restaurants were told to assemble in the lobby with their bags, the Guardian reports. They were then bussed to other accommodations throughout the city. After midnight, the prisoners, among them a billionaire investor who’s feuded on Twitter with President Trump, were locked away in the 492-room property.

Here's the 'prison' where the Saudi royals et al are being held in MBS' 'corruption crackdown'. The Ritz Carlton in Riyadh. pic.twitter.com/1WnsXbXe7O — Rori Donaghy (@roridonaghy) November 5, 2017

The luxury hotel features 52 acres of landscaped gardens, six restaurants, a bowling alley, an indoor pool, two grand ballrooms and a gentlemen’s-only spa, according to the property’s website. It’s not clear whether those being held there will have access to these amenities.

Online booking appears to have been disabled through December 15 on the Ritz Carlton website. On Sunday, reservations were available as soon as December 1, according to travel site The Points Guy. Rooms available on December 16 start at $1,165 and reach $14,289 for a royal suite.

The Ritz Carlton hotel issued a statement to the Associated Press saying it is “evaluating the situation” at its hotel in Riyadh. A Ritz Carlton spokeswoman declined to discuss the situation on Sunday and phone lines to the hotel have been cut off since Sunday.

The arrests carried out by Saudi authorities were ordered by the son of King Salman, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a move that projects an effort to eliminate corruption in the Middle Eastern country, but also consolidates power under the prince, according to the Times. The site also reports that a private airport used by princes and businessmen had been closed to prevent additional targets from fleeing the country.