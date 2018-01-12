Pop Star, Beauty Mogul, Landlord? Rihanna Is Renting Out Her Hollywood Home for $16,500 a Month

Rihanna is adding a new job to her resume: Landlord!

After picking up this West Hollywood property in August, the pop star has decided to part ways with the 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom estate. Although it was originally listed in October for $2.85 million, according to Variety, the palatial pad is now available to rent as well, for the cool fee of $16,500 per month.

At 2,886 square feet, the turn-key abode offers a comfortable escape in the heart of Hollywood. Spanish-inspired design envelopes the exterior, while inside the style takes a more modern turn.

Compass

Compass

The open floor plan on the first level includes a kitchen, dining room and family room. The cook space boasts sleek white cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances and a lengthy island/breakfast bar with Caeserstone countertops. Warm wood floors seamlessly connect the entertaining areas to the living room, which is sizable enough to fit a six-piece sectional.

Compass

Compass

Each bedroom comes with an en-suite bath and French doors, offering the ultimate in elegance for the lucky tenant. High ceilings and an outdoor terrace accompany this space, which leads into a washroom with a glass-enclosed shower and floating double vanity.

Compass

Compass

The entire house feels secluded, thanks to a privacy fence and a plethora of greenery outside. The pool makes a perfect California party spot, while the detached guest house is ideal for short– or long-term visitors, thanks to the kitchenette, private room and access to the backyard.

Centrally located near boutiques, cafes and L.A. nightlife, this sweet retreat is a pretty impressive find — if you can cough up the rent, that is.