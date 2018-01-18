To grandmother’s house she goes!

Reese Witherspoon took a trip down memory lane on Thursday, posing for a photo outside of a very meaningful home.

“This is my Grandparents house where I spent every day after school,” the Wrinkle in Time star, 41, writes in a post on Instagram showcasing the brick build with a blue-painted front door and American flag. “Grandma taught me to love books. Grandpa taught me how to grow vegetables, and they both showed me how to be a good neighbor.”

Witherspoon’s company, Draper James, was also tagged in the shot. The lifestyle brand, which includes everything from clothes to kitchen supplies, was named in homage to said grandparents and her upbringing.

“I started this company to honor my Southern heritage and in particular, my grandparents who were, and still are, the greatest influences in my life,” she previously wrote on her website. “My grandparents taught me everything I know about gracious Southern living. From them I learned to dress and act like a lady, to take pride in my home, to reach out to help a neighbor, and to always invite everyone in for a visit.”

Witherspoon is one of many celebs enduring a rare winter storm that’s making its way through the south this week. To stay cozy on her afternoon jaunt, she donned a red sweater and hat, a gray coat and black faux-fur boots.

But after her recent trip with husband Jim Toth, the mom of three is braving the cold and returning to her roots, even if it is just for a quick selfie.

“So many memories,” she continued in the throwback. “Here’s to all the great Grandmas and Grandpas who are raising the next generation!”