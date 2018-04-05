Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Family Photo with Sons Tennessee and Deacon on 'Spring Break'

Reese Witherspoon is on “#springbreak!”

No, the mother of three isn’t partying down in Cancun, but she has jetted to a beachy destination with her favorite crew.

“My guys,” she captions a sweet snap of sons Deacon, 14, and Tennessee, 5, alongside her husband, Jim Toth. The trio sported casual polos and tropical print baseball caps from the brand Aloha Press while posing for a sunset portrait on the beach.

The boys also practiced some waterfront yoga with actor-film producer “Uncle @chad_mountain,” according to mom’s Instagram Stories. Witherspoon, meanwhile settled in with a few vacation essentials, including, of course, her current Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine book club read, Happiness, a memoir by Heather Harpham.

Her other beach blanket must-haves include a zip-top “howdy” bag from her Draper James collection, a straw hat, large sunglasses and tube of Elizabeth Arden sunscreen.

The vacation is an annual tradition for the family. Last year, Witherspoon shared photos of all three of her children, including Ava, 18, who’s so far absent from her mom’s pics, and Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern.

The actress and producer kicked off the trip with a fun surprise: she was a category on Jeopardy! She was clearly tickled by the tribute, titled “Reese Witherspoon Movies,” and posted three short videos filmed on her beachside balcony framed by palm trees congratulating the contestant who swept the category on her breadth of knowledge. “Y’all made my day,” she wrote. “you’re the best Emily!”