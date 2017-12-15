Reese Witherspoon’s office is all about girl power.

The Big Little Lies star, 41, announced plans to launch her female-driven media company, HelloSunshine last November. She’s since been busy putting her dream in motion, most recently completing a very important to-do: designing the business’s home base in Santa Monica, California.

The goal of the brightly colored space was to encourage empowerment and creativity, according to a post on Crate and Barrel’s blog. With some help from the home decor brand, the actress was able to achieve her vision of whimsical details, inspirational messaging and open rooms ripe for collaboration on the company’s upcoming projects, which includes the just-confirmed second season of BLL.

“Christmas came early to our HelloSunshine office,” Witherspoon wrote in an Instagram post showing off the new headquarters.

Because she’s an admitted bookworm — her monthly club is popular among fans — they “knew we wanted the focal point of the room to be a large color-blocked bookcase,” she explains. Two of Hello Sunshine’s recently confirmed projects are book adaptations: Gail Honeyman’s novel Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine and the Catherine Steadman’s Something in the Water.

Another photo highlights a wall sporting type-written quotes, a velvet blue sofa and a typewriter, while an additional conference room keeps things a little more serious with a long wooden table, white geometric artwork and a corner filled with potted plants.

Female artists and pictures of inspiring women comprise most of the artwork, but there is one area dedicated to the ladies of the moment.

“A wall of images from our awkward years are a daily reminder to embrace our flaws and our full stories and not take ourselves too seriously—aspects we value in the stories we’re trying to tell,” a blog post written by the Hello Sunshine staff and published on Crate & Barrel’s website notes of an array of photographs of the company’s employees.

In her own office, the actress keeps all the essentials, including a sign that reads “What Would Oprah Do,” the hiking boots from her Oscar-nominated film Wild, M&Ms and tequila.