Reese Witherspoon Spoofs Her Entertaining Skills and Reveals a Collab That Will Make Shopping Her Line Much Easier

Reese Witherspoon is burning up the home decor scene . . . literally.

To kick off a new brand ambassadorship with Crate & Barrel, the actress, 41, stars in a video that spoofs exactly what goes into being a consummate holiday hostess — like testing out recipes 100 times and lighting up the kitchen trying to flame an orange garnish— that accompany setting up a soiree.

As part of the partnership, Witherspoon is making it easier than ever to shop her charming housewares for yourself: Crate & Barrel has announced that the Home Again star will sell a selection of her Draper James brand plates, coasters, mugs and more will be available at the popular furniture store and online starting October 10.

While the products that are currently available on Crate & Barrel are part of the existing Draper James collection, the two companies have plans to co-design a line for spring 2018. To hold you over until then, we suggest picking up one of these sweet and chic buys before they sell out:

1. Dog Appetizer Plate, set of 4; $65

2. Dog Mugs, set of 2; $45

3. Dog Drink Coasters, set of 4; $35

4. Dog Gingham Trinket Tray; 28

Happy shopping, y’all!