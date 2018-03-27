RHOC's Tamra Judge Says There Are 'So Many Memories to Be Made' as She Reveals Kitchen Remodel

Tamra Judge has crossed a room off her renovation checklist.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member and her husband, Eddie, have been hard at work making over their new home, often documenting the process on social media. Although it appears to still be a work in progress, the mom of four just revealed that one of her spaces is ready to show off.

“Finally done with my kitchen nook…isn’t she a beauty,” Judge writes on Instagram. “So many memories to be made.”

Along with the hashtag “#soexcitedicouldpeemypants,” the reality star posted a series of photos of her new hangout. The banquette sits inside of the U-shaped island, and includes a farmhouse-style table and lots of cozy throw pillows.

Behind the statement seating is her cooking hub. The Cambria stone backsplash, which she previously described as a “masterpiece,” is arranged in a herringbone pattern and complements the “#myFancyFrenchFarmhouse” aesthetic.

Stainless-steel appliances, glass pendant lights and white cabinetry pull the look together, while a wall of photo tiles provides a personalized finish.

The completed kitchen is just off Judge’s living room, which appears to be in much better shape than it was in January. “We lost a fireplace and gained a 75 inch TV,” she captioned this photo of her construction site.

She later posted a video of her kicking back on the couch with her husband and making good use of the giant screen to play to Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

The main areas aren’t the only rooms that got overhauls, either. This collage of photos captioned, “Don’t think we’ll be moving in this weekend,” shows the abode in various states of the makeover process back in January.

She’s clearly gotten comfortable since, though. And while her indoor spaces have come a long way, there’s one favorite feature of her house that needs no renovation to be a standout.

“The view from our new bedroom never gets old,” she said in February, capturing her backyard, complete with pool, hot tub, fireplace and lounge areas. “Life isn’t always perfect but it’s those difficult times that help you grow as a person.”