RHOC's Shannon Beador Gives a Tour of Her Corona Del Mar Home: See Which Room 'Good Friend' Jeff Lewis Designed in Just One Day!

Shannon Beador is living the OC dream!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is opening the doors to her California mansion, showing off her upscale décor, swanky bar and unbelievable views.

“This home sits on 1.2 acres, which is unheard of in Corona Del Mar,” she explains on an upcoming episode of Open House. “The home was built this way so that the first thing you saw when you walk in the door is Newport Harbor and the Pacific Ocean.”

To get to the floor-to-ceiling windows, though, guests have to first survive the tiled entry hallway. “I’ve measured it,” she says. “It’s over 100 feet long.”

The Great Room beckons at the end of the lengthy jaunt, and was decorated by another famous Bravo face.

“When we first moved into this house we had zero furniture,” says Beador. “With the help of my good friend, interior designer Jeff Lewis, we were able to furnish this room in one day.”

One tip the Flipping Out star and new dad offered to Beador was to swap out the style from her previous pad in lieu of pieces like the current navy and gray arm chairs that will always remain on trend.

“This room features transitional furniture, not the old lady antiques that I had in my old home,” she says. “I’m becoming a modern woman!”

Perhaps the most popular area, though, is the bar, “Where most people end up at the end of the day,” Beador says. Wood cabinets ground the gathering hub, while gold details on the stools and accessories add a touch of California glam.

Take the full tour in the video above, and for more of the Housewives’ stunning spaces, tune into Open House on Oct. 22 on NBC.