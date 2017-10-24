Luann de Lesseps Gives a Tour of the 'Comfortable and Cozy' Country Kitchen in Her Hamptons Home

There’s plenty to love about Luann de Lesseps’ Sag Harbor home, but her country-style kitchen is “one of her favorite rooms in the house.”

The Real Housewives of New York star, 52, recently renovated the Hamptons abode’s charming cook space, swapping some of the outdated elements for more modern touches. Old-fashioned ventilation was replaced with a Viking stove, cabinetry was spruced up with a coat of paint and Moroccan tile was installed for a truly stunning backsplash.

“I waited a really long time for [the tiles],” says de Lesseps, who recently released her Countess Luann bedding collection, now available at Ross stores nationwide. “But they look fabulous so I’m glad that I waited.”

A papier-mâché bull’s head she brought back from Haiti is another highlight of the “comfortable and cozy” room, while a custom sofa adds to the stay-a-while vibe.

“I had a couch specially made for the kitchen because it’s big, but it’s a little narrow,” she explains.

Because “a great country kitchen has a great country table,” the former countess commissioned a piece that could be altered to fit herself and her two children, Victoria, 22, and Noel, 21, plus their many guests.

“I had it made with extensions so I can have, like, 16 people at this table,” she says. “It makes a great area to hang out with the family, have long discussions about life and eat really good food.”

For the full tour, watch the video above.