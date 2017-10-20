Melissa Gorga Gives a Tour of Her Elaborate New Jersey Home, Now Listed for $3.5 Million: ‘If You Love It, Call Me’

Melissa Gorga’s Great Room isn’t totally off-limits to her and husband, Joe’s kids — so long as they stay off the sofa.

“I have three small children and it’s not always great to have nice white couches but I try my hardest,” she says in an upcoming episode of Open House. “I mean, they can come in here. They just can’t, like, sit on the couch.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently listed the Montville home she designed and Joe “built from the ground up,” with an asking price of $3.5 million.

“My family and I have so many great memories but it might be time for a new family to come in and make their own memories,” she explains in the video above. Although the Gorga family is ready to move on, there are plenty of over-the-top features that won’t be easy to say goodbye to.

House hunters will first notice the entry’s luxe finishes and elaborate architectural details. “I wanted it to be super grand,” she says, adding, “I’m not gonna lie, we used to watch Scarface together, Joe and I, and I had to have the double staircase.”

Gorga had the chandelier custom made because “I could not find one that was large enough for this room that didn’t look kind of silly,” she explains.

When daughter Antonia and sons Gino and Joey are invited into the Great Room, they’re usually cozied up in front of the “super large” fireplace, where they can overlook the pool and landscaping outside. Her favorite spot to relax, though, is upstairs.

“After the craziness of my really long days, this is the room I love to come into to just relax and unwind,” she says of the all-white master suite. As to why she prefers to snooze on sheets of only that color she simply says, “Because I see that they’re clean.”

But it’s not all pretty and plush in the sleeping space. The couple’s bedside lamps are affixed with a lucite horn detail, and hold Joe and his sister Teresa Giudice’s late mother’s rosary beads for an extra layer of safety. “We are extremely protected in this house,” she says.

The outdoor space is ideal for parties and entertaining, which speaks to the family’s “work hard play hard” mantra. And if you’re interested in picking up this palatial pad for yourself, Gorga leaves you with this parting suggestion: “If you love it, call me.”

Take the full tour in the video above, and for more of the Housewives’ stunning spaces, tune into Open House on Oct. 22 on NBC.