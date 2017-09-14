Jeff Lewis Helps Real Housewives' Lea Black Decorate Her House and Hilarity Ensues: 'I'm Too Old with Too Much Money to Pay for That'

<

Lea Black is back!

The star of Real Housewives of Miami, which ended in 2013, is taking a ride on another Bravo show: In this week’s episode of Flipping Out, Black joins Jeff Lewis on a decorating adventure, and brings a long list of requests along with her.

“We gotta stop to get something to drink like water, tea, like a drive through, like an iced tea, don’t you think?” she questions immediately upon joining Lewis, beloved executive assistant Jenni Pulos and their design associate Megan in the car with her dog in tow.

RELATED: Jeff Lewis’ Housekeeper Zoila Chavez Has Retired After 18 Years

“You’re so low-maintenance, that’s what I love about you,” Lewis quips.

Black continues to chatter as she puts on her lipstick (“so she can look fabulous”), chronicles her new haircut (that she gave herself at 2:00 a.m.) and explains her aversion to living in Orlando.

“It’s fine, when you’re 20 and on a real budget, but I’m too old with too much money to pay for that s**t,” she explains.

Tune in Thursday for the morning banter live at 8am PT 11am ET on Reality Checked @radioandysxm A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Road trip chitchat aside, Lewis and Black are longtime friends, with the house flipper often sharing Instagrams during happy hours, Monday night get-togethers and hosting gigs.

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Welcomes Baby Monroe, Spars with Partner Gage and Gets Reamed for Working ‘Employees to the Ground’ inFlipping Out Season 10

Just a normal Monday night with @leablackmiami @jennipulos and @jackiesiegelusa the Queen of Versailles. A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:49pm PST

Wednesday night happy hour with @leablackmiami A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Aug 17, 2016 at 9:18pm PDT

Now that she’s a client, Lewis has to set aside their personal relationship to help her design the home of her dreams. But that doesn’t mean they can’t have a few laughs along the way.

“How much fun are we having?” she exclaims before remembering, “We didn’t get anything to drink, we have to get an iced tea. You see, you got my talking and I forgot I was thirsty.”

Flipping Out airs Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. EST.