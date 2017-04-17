Sheree Whitfield Opens the Doors of 'Chateau Sheree': 'Everything Is Hand-Picked by Me'

The house that has launched a thousand shady moments is finally complete.

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore have butted heads about the status of their home renovations on more than one occasion. Although the glitzy, glam final touches were put on Moore Manor last year, Chateau Sheree is finally ready to make its small screen debut — and it was worth the wait.

“Everybody has been trying to get into the doors of the Chateau,” Whitfield, 47, says. “But I’m going to give you a sneak peek.”

First stop on the tour she’s giving Bravo: her great room, which showcases sconces, a fireplace and furniture that’s only meant for “special moments.”

“I love detail,” she says. “Everything is hand-picked by me.”

Whitfield’s kitchen is outfitted with the works, including marble countertops and a high-tech stove where her daughter “throws down.” The real star of the show, though, is her wine fridge.

“Sometimes a girl’s got to pop a bottle or two with the girls,” she says.

The toilet might be the throne at Moore Manor, but Whitfield says she reigns supreme at another seat in the house.

“This is where I put my Spades game on deck,” she says of a banquette area off the living room. “Anybody who knows me knows that I am the queen of Spades. Nobody can beat me.”

For the full tour, including her wall treatment made of bark (yes, bark), watch the full video above.