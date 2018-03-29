RHOA's Sheree Whitfield Has a Spa in Her Completely Over-the-Top Basement — Take a Tour

Chateau Sheree is ready for its close-up.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield has previously opened the doors of her Georgia home (which sparked a longstanding feud with cast mate Kenya Moore), but there’s one space no one has seen of her “chateau.” The reality star is “super excited” to share inside her finished basement — and it’s not your average suburban hangout.

To start, Whitfield tours the space where her and her kids, Kairo, Tierra and Kaleigh — who she shares with ex husband Bob — like to get their game night on.

“This is what I call the man cave/game room,” she explains in the video above. “We love to play spades, they love to play pool, we also play a lot of other games.”

Lucite pendants, cozy couches and dark blue paint create a moody aesthetic in the common area, but overall, Whitfield prefers a lighter, brighter hub that’s just a few steps away.

“One of my favorite rooms is what I consider a formal room in the basement,” she says. “It’s a place where my friends and I, we can sit down and have deep conversations.”

A sprawling velvet sofa, floor-to-ceiling curtains and a statement sputnik chandelier bring the glam, but it’s a design element found in the fireplace that stands out for the reality star.

“I also love the crystal fireplace logs. They are super in style and just fabulous,” she says (copy her look here!).

When she’s ready to amp things up, Whitfield heads to her lounge, which has a bar and a restaurant-style dining booth.

“This is the place everybody wants to be,” she says. “We come down, we party. I love entertaining. My kids love entertaining. We just have a good time.”

The sofa in the theater is a super-cozy spot to kick-back and watch TV, but it comes with one caveat: “Halfway in the movie most of the people are asleep,” she says. “It’s too comfortable.”

The real hidden gem in Chataeu Sheree, though, is the spa.

“This is my favorite place in the house because every girl wants to be pampered, every girl wants to be rubbed on and loved,” she says.

A sauna, hairwash/styling station and two side-by-side massage chairs complete the at-home retreat.

“Love a good massage. I have a great girl who comes out to me,” she says, adding that when her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, comes home they “get couples massage. You can do facials in these chairs. There’s so much you can do in this area.”

For the full tour, watch the video above. The season finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.