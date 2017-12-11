When you let your three year old pick out the tree…..🎄 A post shared by @rachelbilson on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:37am PST

While other stars are decking out 20-foot trees in fake snow and globe-sized ornaments, Rachel Bilson and her daughter Briar Rose, 3, took a different approach to holiday decor.

The O.C. alum, 36, who separated from Briar Rose’s father Hayden Christensen in September, shared a sweet photo of their Charlie Brown-style Christmas tree on Instagram, writing, “When you let your three year old pick out the tree…”

Just because their tree is a little on the short and sparse side, standing about a foot tall and boasting approximately six branches to decorate, doesn’t mean the mother and daughter didn’t make a good showing of holiday spirit in giving it a little sprucing up.

Colored lights, mini candy canes and a few select ornaments make the little guy — who would likely have ended up in the wood chipper had he not been Briar Rose’s pick — look just as festive as a full-grown evergreen.

Bilson has been coparenting with Christensen, 36, since they parted after 10 years together. The actors met on the set of their 2008 film Jumper and got engaged later that year. They called off their engagement in August 2010 but reconciled three months later.

Christensen spoke about naming his daughter Briar Rose in 2015.

“There’s a Disney reference there I suppose,” he said of her unique name. “The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel — we both love Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name.”

No word yet on if the family will be celebrating Chrismukkah with some Yamaclaus as a unit.