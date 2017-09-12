See It First: Target's New Fall Line with Oh Joy! Debuts Today and We've Got a Sneak Peek
Every Home Product You Need to Show Your Pumpkin Spice Pride
Take your PSL obsession to the next level — with top notes of caramel drizzle

1 of 10
Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice
Pumpkin season (and more importantly pumpkin spice season) is in full swing. Our favorite fall-friendly caffeine fix is pumping through our veins and a pretty miraculous range of pumpkin foods can be found on every grocery store shelf. But why stop there? We only have a few short months to celebrate our go-to gourd, so we've rounded up some of the best home finds (some useful and some just insanely cute) that any PSL aficionado needs now.
First up, Yankee Candle's sweet new Sugared Pumpkin Swirl, which has a top note of "caramel drizzle."
Buy It! $15.99 for small tumbler, yankeecandle.com.
2 of 10
Pumpkin Everything 5-Pack Hand Soaps
Why choose one autumnal scent when you can have a different one at every sink? This 5-pack includes sweet cinnamon pumpkin, white pumpkin and peppercorn, sparkling cranberry cider, marshmallow pumpkin latte, and spiced apple bourbon.
Buy It! $21 for 5 pack; bathandbodyworks.com
3 of 10
Kitch Studios Pumpkin Spice Tea Towel
What better way to keep your kitchen festive than with a cheerful reminder of the season beside your sink?
Buy It! $11, kitchstudios.etsy.com
4 of 10
Sur La Table Pumpkin Spice Dish Soap
What better to clean your pumpkin spice mugs and pumpkin pie plates with than some pumpkin spice dish soap?
Buy It! $12.95; surlatable.com
5 of 10
Happy Pumpkin Spice Season Card
Cards aren't just for the winter holidays. Send this festive chalkboard-style notecard to the biggest PSL fan in your life.
Buy It! $4.50, lilyandval.etsy.com
6 of 10
Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Car Jar
If you have to leave your pumpkin-scnted home, stick this affordable freshener in the car for a little bit of fall everywhere you go.
Buy It! $2.99; yankeecandle.com
7 of 10
Williams-Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Collection
The fragrance of this collection, which includes hand soap, dish soap, lotion, potpourri and more, was inspired by fresh-baked pumpkin bread and made with essential oils.
Buy It! From $12.95; williams-sonoma.com
8 of 10
P&J Trading Fall Fragrance Oils
This set of 6 spice-scented essential oils (cinnamon, harvest spice, apple cider, coffee cake, gingerbread, pumpkin pie) can be used in candles, diffusers, or on their own as perfume.
Buy It! $15.95; amazon.com
9 of 10
Pumpkin Spice Soap
Get spicy in the shower! This unique soap melds molasses ginger and allspice with your more expected pumpkin complements for a unique unisex scent.
Buy It! $5, hoookedsoap.etsy.com
10 of 10
Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice Art
Simply download and print this affordable art for an easy kitchen accent piece.
Buy It! $5, blueskywhimsy.etsy.com
