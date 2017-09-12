Every Home Product You Need to Show Your Pumpkin Spice Pride

Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

Pumpkin season (and more importantly pumpkin spice season) is in full swing. Our favorite fall-friendly caffeine fix is pumping through our veins and a pretty miraculous range of pumpkin foods can be found on every grocery store shelf. But why stop there? We only have a few short months to celebrate our go-to gourd, so we've rounded up some of the best home finds (some useful and some just insanely cute) that any PSL aficionado needs now.

First up, Yankee Candle's sweet new Sugared Pumpkin Swirl, which has a top note of "caramel drizzle."

Buy It! $15.99 for small tumbler, yankeecandle.com.