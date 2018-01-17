Property Brothers Team Up with Habitat for Humanity to Build New Homes for Two Nashville Moms

In November, Jonathan and Drew Scott were named Habitat Humanitarians—Habit for Humanity’s highest honor—for their continued work in promoting affordable housing and the charitable organization’s mission. Now, the Property Brothers are lacing up their work boots to kick off a new project in Nashville.

As part of the Home Is the Key campaign, the HGTV stars, 39, will be building homes for and alongside two Music City moms, Ashlee and Amanda, pictured above

Habitat for Humanity is also hosting a sweepstakes offering fans a chance to do some building alongside the Scott brothers in Nashville on April 2nd. One winner will be selected for each Scott brother’s team.

“We’ve worked with Habitat for so long and we’re incredibly humbled that they honored us with being Habitat Humanitarians,” said Jonathan on a segment on the TODAY show Wednesday morning. We want people to join. It’s the most amazing experience. If you have the chance to go to a build, you’ll absolutely love it,”

To learn more about volunteering, visit habitat.org/volunteer.

