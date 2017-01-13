WATCH: The Property Brothers Just Dropped a New Music Video Cover of Flo Rida's 'My House'

Jonathan and Drew Scott are once again proving they’re a triple threat — that’s real estate, general contracting, and country music, of course.

The stars of HGTV’s Property Brothers have just released their latest foray into the music world with a cover of Flo Rida’s My House.

“I was sitting in the car when I first heard this song . . . and I thought to myself, I’m like, ‘Wow, this would make a great country song,'” Jonathan told ET of the single. Within a month, they’d teamed up with a Nashville music producer and reworked the hip-hop hit as an upbeat country crossover, all the proceeds of which will be donated to St. Jude’s.

The music video for the song is a classic house party gone wrong filmed at the twin brothers’ shared Las Vegas home, and includes a feature from country singer Brad Paslay, a cameo from Carrot Top, a monkey and a horse playing beer pong, and plenty of bathing-suit-clad video girls (and boys) hamming it up poolside.

Things go awry when a magazine reporter shows up unexpectedly and Jonathan and Drew, 37, are forced to hide the backyard rager and don their squeaky-clean TV personas for a photo shoot.

The Scotts didn’t have any trouble filling the house with extras — most are friends or Las Vegas performance artists, according to the twins — or staging an over-the-top backyard party: “We definitely were known as the guys who would throw an amazing party, going all the way back, right to our high school days, college days,” Jonathan told ET. These days, the brothers are keeping things a bit more low key: Jonathan is in a relationship and Drew recently got engaged to longtime girlfriend Linda Phan.

The duo previously released two more low-key original country ballads: Let the Night Shine In and Hold On and produced a renovation-themed spoof of Macklemore’s Downtown.