Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Splits from Longtime Girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov

Jonathan Scott has split from girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov.

The Property Brothers star, 39, and his longtime love, 29, have parted ways, a representative for Scott confirms to PEOPLE. The HGTV contractor also shared a message about the separation in an emotional post on his Instagram.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights,” he writes. “We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives.”

Although their romantic relationship has come to an end, Scott hopes to maintain a friendship with Kuznetsov, who is the development producer at the twins’ production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment.

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction,” he writes. “There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

The two first met at a charity gala in 2015, Jonathon told PEOPLE in September. Their first date was a little awkward, with Scott ending the night early after the conversation veered off track. But after giving it another go the next day, “It turned out to be the beginning of something truly special,” he said.

Their rocky start gave way to a whirlwind romance. Kuznetsov joined the Scotts for family trips, like their parents’ vow renewal in Scotland in August, and even appeared on the HGTV special that chronicled Drew and fiancée Linda Phan’s home renovation.

The couple shared a house together in Toronto, and also resided at the Scotts’ compound in Las Vegas, which they had “to ourselves” after Drew recently relocated to Los Angeles. In August 2017, Jonathan told PEOPLE he and Kuznetsov were house hunting in New York as well.

Jonathan may be single once again, but this isn’t the first time he’s bounced back from heartbreak. After divorcing his first wife Kelsey, an airline-crew scheduler who he married in 2007, he told PEOPLE he felt “defeated, but I learned a lot.”

He added, “I don’t think I could enjoy what I have today with Jacinta if I hadn’t gone through a failed marriage.”