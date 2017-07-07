If you’ve ever watched a minute of HGTV, you’ve probably pondered how much the hosts actually pay for their massive home makeovers. The answer according to Jonathan Scott? A lot.

The contractor half of the Property Brothers revealed during a Facebook Live that the duo does indeed foot the bill for their renovation projects — including the “bad news” costs they rack up for things like asbestos and outdated electrical wiring.

“Keep in mind, this is Drew and my actual money,” Jonathan says when a fan asks if HGTV covers any unexpected expenses. “We buy these houses ourselves, we put up the money for the renovations ourselves, so everything to do with the project comes out of our pockets.”

The brothers do get some special discounts the average weekend warrior probably doesn’t have access to because they’re professionals — and because, well, they’re the Property Brothers: “You would probably never be able to renovate for the same price that we do on our shows because any time we get a wholesale price we pass that savings along to the homeowner,” he explains, adding later that they also have “great partners” like Wayfair who sponsor their various series.

So where does HGTV factor in? While the twins and older brother JD’s production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, orchestrates the filming of the shows, the network covers the cost of shooting.

Another fun fact the 39-year-old shared: if your home is lucky enough to receive a Drew and Jonathan overhaul, not only are you getting the pleasure of the brothers’ expert work, but you’re also scoring a pretty amazing bonus.

“The people who buy these houses are getting a steal of a deal because they’re getting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of furniture and all this extra stuff, top quality materials from the decking to the tile, you name it,” he says. “And they’d never be able to get it for that price if it wasn’t for the show.”

