Jonathan and Drew Scott aren’t holding anything back.

The HGTV stars open up in their new memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story about their road to fame and the surprising bumps they hit along the way.

“We didn’t want to cut anything out of the book,” Jonathan says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “We talk about all the highs and all the lows.”

Before their popular series Property Brothers became a hit, the twins learned some tough financial lessons: Jonathan filed for bankruptcy, while Drew racked up $100k in debt.

“We had been doing real estate for some time, but I missed my passion, acting,” Drew explains. “I went to Vancouver to pursue that, and I was taking acting courses, networking and doing all the things I had to do to make sure that I was being seen.”

After a year, he realized he’d spent thousands.

“In the end, that experience was really important because it created the buzz for our first auditions,” he says, “which got us on TV and made it worth it.”

While Jonathan was pursing his dream of becoming a magician, his collection of props and equipment was stolen, putting him out of business. At the time he felt embarrassed that he had been taken advantage of, but in the long run it was a lesson he’d keep with him.

“It really turned out to be a game-changer for us, because we realized how any reckless decision you make can leave you vulnerable,” he says. “Now we’ve put due diligence in and strengthened our financial situation.”

Despite the ups and downs, the Scott twins bounced back and became huge stars in the home improvement and TV world. Now that they’ve hit their stride professionally and personally, the Bros are looking forward to their next phase: marriage and kids!

Drew and his fiancée, Linda Phan, 32, recently bought a new house in Los Angeles and they’re busy planning a destination wedding. Jonathan is living with serious girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov, 29. And Jonathan already has babies on the brain.

“Of all the success and everything we’ve achieved, I think I’ll be a great dad,” says Jonathan. “That’s going to be exciting.”