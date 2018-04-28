Happy birthday, Jonathan and Drew Scott!

The Property Brothers celebrated their 40th birthday on Saturday with sweet shout-outs on social media, including a throwback photo and a special video message.

“This pretty much sums up the last 40 years with my best friend. Thanks for always having my back @mrdrewscott 🙂 #happybirthday,” Jonathan wrote on Instagram and Twitter alongside a picture of the twin brothers dressed in clown costumes.

“Retweet to wish the best brother in the world a big #HappyBirthday @MrSilverScott thanks for making me laugh every day these past 40 years #twinning,” Drew wrote on Twitter.

#happybirthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/yU8pmmr2dh — Jonathan Scott (@MrSilverScott) April 28, 2018

“A huge #HappyBirthday to the best brother a guy could ever ask for. Thanks for all the laughs these last 40 years. You can lean on me any time you want,” Drew also shared on Instagram with a photo of Jonathan leaning on him.

#HappyBirthday 🙌🎉🎂@MrSilverScott thanks for making me laugh every day these past 40 years❤️👦🏻👦🏻 #twinning pic.twitter.com/5ZDJra58co — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) April 28, 2018

On Instagram Story, the twins posted a selfie video on their birthday. “Well, officially we’re 40. Does that make us 80 together? You’re not supposed to cry. It’s a happy thing, it’s a happy day. Happy birthday bro,” Drew told Jonathan.

Another thing Drew has to look forward to: He’s set to tie the knot with fiancée Linda Phan in Italy in May!

The Scott siblings’ 40th birthday comes weeks after Jonathan split from his longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov.

“Jonathan is great,” Drew told PEOPLE on April 19, adding that the brothers are getting to spend a lot of time together as they’re currently “filming in Nashville.”

Speaking about their close-knit bonds as a family, Drew shared, “We’re always supporting each other. And at the end of the day, for us, the biggest thing is family.”

Jonathan may be single once again, but this isn’t the first time he’s bounced back from heartbreak. After divorcing his first wife Kelsey, an airline-crew scheduler who he married in 2007, he previously told PEOPLE he felt “defeated, but I learned a lot.”