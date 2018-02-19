Drew Scott Reveals the Valentine's Day Surprise He Planned for Fiancée Linda Phan

Drew Scott isn’t going to let a little jet lag stop him from showing his love for Linda Phan!

The Property Brothers star and his fiancée were exhausted after flying back to their new home in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day. According to Scott, the bride-to-be assumed they “were just going to take it easy,” for the most romantic evening of the year, but the 39-year-old HGTV host had a sweet surprise up his sleeve.

“By the time she got home I had covered everything in rose petals. I had the chocolate out, too,” the Canadian actor tells PEOPLE at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

Because Phan has a passion for all things handmade (she even has a dedicated craft room in their renovated house!) Scott opted to make her a custom card, along with a few other personal goodies, as opposed to a store-bought present.

“I don’t go buy her anything fancy. I need to make something for her,” he says.

The crafty couple got engaged in December 2016, and have since been busy planning their Italian nuptials, set for this May. Earlier this month, they embarked on a vacation in Rome, where they visited the Vatican and snacked on plates of pasta.

After their return to the states, Scott and Phan joined the many other celebs at the All-Star weekend festivities. They snapped this group shot with comedian Rob Riggle, while Scott scored another photo with Jamie Foxx, who walked off a live ESPN broadcast after he was asked about his relationship with Katie Holmes on Friday.

“Good times are definitely had playin’ ball with @ iamjamiefoxx,” Scott wrote alongside his selfie with the actor.

Fergie, who sang the national anthem, former MVP Justin Bieber, and mother-daughter-granddaughter trio Tina Knowles, Beyonce, and Blue Ivy Carter, also attended the NBA event.