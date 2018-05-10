Why Property Brothers' Drew Scott & Linda Phan's First Dance at Their Wedding Might Be a Disaster

Drew Scott is gearing up for his wedding day!

The Property Brothers star is marrying his longtime love, Linda Phan, in a lavish ceremony in Italy this weekend, but the couple took time Thursday to put their 20-person wedding party through their paces in rehearsal, which they followed with an intimate gathering full of delicious local fare.

“The rehearsal dinner is just a chance for the entire wedding party to get together, and relax, and maybe recover after the bachelor and bachelorette parties,” Scott tells PEOPLE. “And to have a nice dinner and go through the run-of-the-show for the wedding day.”

Property Brothers' Drew Scott & his wife-to-be Linda Phan Dennys iLic

The intimate affair included Drew’s groomsmen, headed up by co-best men, twin and co-host, Jonathan and their older brother J.D. Phan opted out of choosing a maid of honor, but her bridesmaids consist of her three sisters, her niece and close friends. Family members on both sides also joined for the meal, where they noshed on Italian delicacies.

Crafting queen Phan also took time from her busy weekend to create DIY place card holders fashioned from pears for the table setting and scrawled the handwritten placemats.

The couple prepared for their big day with a rehearsal dinner on Thursday Jessica Earnshaw

“It all feels so surreal,” Drew Scott says of his upcoming wedding Dennys iLic

Although they were excited to enjoy the evening with their family and crew, the bride- and groom-to-be also admitted to using it as an excuse to practice their first dance, which was taught by Scott’s Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater and her new husband Sasha Farber.

“All of the bridesmaids and groomsmen are in our first dance, and half of them don’t know what the choreography is yet,” Scott says. Phan jokes, “The male half doesn’t know what they’re doing.”

The rehearsal dinner with a rustic yet refined affair Dennys iLic

A perfect pear Dennys iLic

But the couple also took the opportunity to thank their loved ones with extra-special gifts, too. Scott gave his groomsmen, father and soon-to-be father-in-law with personalized gift sets by Swanky Badger. The bridesmaids and Scott and Phan’s moms received pajama sets by CLOROOM and Handmade Wayu Shigra Bucket Bags from WE’s artisan partners in Ecuador.

The Property Brothers star and his love addressed their friends and family Dennys iLic

The couple is saying "I do" in Italy Dennys iLic

“It all feels so surreal,” Scott says. “I’m surrounded by family and friends, who have been integral parts of our journey. Having our parents and siblings together tonight to toast to our marriage meant everything.”