Drew Scott Gushes Over Fiance After Emotional DWTS Performance: 'All I Yearned for After Our Rumba was Linda’s Kiss'

Drew Scott is rising to the top on Dancing with the Stars, but after his last performance he just wanted to “Turn the Lights Down Low” with fiancée Linda Phan.

“All I yearned for after our Rumba tonight was Linda’s kiss and her words, ‘I Love You,’” the Property Brothers star wrote on an Instagram of the couple cuddling up. Although Phan is fully covered in a denim top and tassel earrings, Scott is noticeably showing more (spray-tanned) skin, a look he rocked for the ABC series’ Latin Night.

He took the ‘aww’ factor up a notch by stopping to give a teary Phan a smooch following his spin on the dance floor with partner Emma Slater. “She cries, I cry,” he says to Tom Bergeron, wiping away tears.

Scott later revealed that their rumba tune “Turn the Lights Down Low” by MAX will also feature in his and Phan’s upcoming wedding.

“This is what my fiancée and I want to dance to on our first dance,” Scott revealed to host Erin Andrews. “Emma’s teaching both of us to do that for our first dance.”

Drew has been busy trying to balance the competition show and his own TV lineup with twin brother Jonathan, and Phan is supporting of her future husband every step of the way. The two snuck in some wedding planning between practices, and she’s taken to social media several times to rally for his team to come out on top.

“I’m so happy and excited for y’all to see what #teamhotproperty has been working so hard on!” Phan wrote ahead of the premiere. “Super duper proud.”

And the Mirrorball for best fiancée goes to…