Drew Scott and Fiancee Linda Phan Say They Were Deeply Moved by Kenya Trip: 'We’ve All Come Home with Bigger Hearts'

Drew Scott is traveling for a good cause.

The HGTV star and his fiancée Linda Phan visited Kenya with the charitable organization ME to WE, where they worked alongside local communities on sustainable projects.

Joined by older brother JD and his girlfriend Annalee Belle, the group spent their week-long excursion visiting schools, meeting with local craftspeople and exploring the African country to support WE’s mission of enabling domestic and international change through building schools, providing clean water and connecting children with access to education.

On of their first stops, the couple, who is currently planning their wedding, visited Kisaruni All-Girls Secondary School, where they snapped this selfie. Phan clearly connected with one of the young girl’s stories, posting the sweet Instagram below.

“Eddah’s smile sums up the most beautiful week in Kenya,” she writes. “She’s holding leaves from an oleleshwa tree, which flourishes even in drought. The perfect symbol of perseverance.”

Drew and JD posed with a ME to WE artisan named Mama Selina while at the Bogani Resort, located on the Masai Mara wildlife reserve along the border of Tanzania.

The oldest Scott brother shared his own photos from the trip, writing, “What a week it’s been in Kenya!” alongside a photo collage.

What a week it has been in Kenya! @metowe has shown themselves to be an amazing charitable organization that is focused on real and sustainable change in the regions they work. @wevillages #MeToWeTrips #TravelWithPurpose @annaleebelle @mlstella A post shared by JD Scott (@mrjdscott) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

Drew’s twin brother Jonathan was noticeably missing from the squad, but only because he had already traveled to Africa a few weeks prior with girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov.

And the adventure through #Africa continues in #Kenya. We found Pride Rock in Borana and visited @DSWT the most amazing animal sanctuary. Please support A post shared by Jonathan Scott (@mrsilverscott) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

Jonathan and Jacinta made their way through Uganda and Kenya, stopping at the United Nations and the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust along the way.

Thank you Uganda for the warm welcome and lifetime of memories. Tomorrow morn we head to Kenya #AfricaAdventures A post shared by Jonathan Scott (@mrsilverscott) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

With their ongoing book tour and recently released furniture line, the Scotts are back in the states and as busy as ever. But they won’t soon forget their trip.

“We’ve all come home with bigger hearts, higher hopes and more fuel in our passion to be part of the change,” Phan continued on her post. “Aaand some cool souvenirs and antiques.”