WATCH: Drew Scott's Parents Send Sweet Video to Cheer Him Up After His DWTS Injury: 'Go Get 'Em Son!'

It’s another big night… and I’ve pulled my hamstring during rehearsal!! The steps have been getting trickier and we’ve been pushing harder than ever. I’m getting as much rest as I can until tonight’s performance.

Silver Lining

I couldn’t ask for a better partner — Emma is keeping things positive!

Leg Day

Getting to know Victoria has been absolutely inspiring — what a beautiful, “brace” human! I’m trying to show off my strong legs too but she’s clearly winning.

Toned and Tanned

Nothing offers comic relief like a bunch of goofballs at a tanning party lol. Getting some sexy sprayed on for Latin week!

Shine Bright

Did you see the blingy #TeamHotProperty jackets?!? We are channeling the mirrorball with these babies!!! [That’s Linda Phan, Scott’s fiancee on the right.]

Supportive Squad

I’m so lucky to have Linda, Mom and Dad [Joanne and Jim] by my side. They really pick me up and make me smile which is scientifically proven to heal hamstrings. At least that’s what it feels like!

