Drew Scott's DWTS Behind-the-Scenes Blog, Week 1: 'Hopefully by Monday Night I Can Shake Out All the Nerves!'

Drew Scott is trading suits for dancing shoes! The Property Brothers host joined season 25 of Dancing with the Stars alongside partner Emma Slater and is sharing his journey exclusively with PEOPLE. Check back each week for photos, videos and more, straight from the HGTV vet.

It’s the day of the premiere and Emma and I feel ready. We’ve practiced long and hard the past few weeks and can’t wait to rock the trot on the dance floor. I’m nervous, but most of all really proud of what Emma and I have accomplished (of course, it’s not without some major blooper moments like hair whips in my face and pulling my groin). She’s a terrific partner and besides Linda (my fiancée), my biggest supporter.

Sweat Sesh

I’ve never sweat so much in my life! Emma does not go easy on me but we always have a ball. (Get it? Mirror Ball?)

On the Road Again

Emma has been such a trooper — I would never subject my friends to my hectic travel schedule, but we need every bit of rehearsal time we could get! We’ve been on the road for our It Takes Two book tour, dancing in airports, hotels — anywhere!

Winning Wardrobe

Every winning team needs… shiny team jackets! Go #TeamHotProperty!

Time to Shine

Dancing in the actual ballroom for the first time definitely gave me some butterflies. I think I was a little wobbly. Hopefully, by Monday night I can shake out all the nerves!

