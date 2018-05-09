Property Brothers' Drew Scott Kicks Off His Wedding Week with Surprise Bachelor Party in Italy

Ain’t no party like a Property Brothers’ bachelor party!

Drew Scott and Linda Phan are tying the knot this weekend in Italy. But before making things official at their destination wedding, both the bride and groom embarked on a last fling before the ring.

The couple’s bridal party includes 20 of their closest friends and family members. Scott’s co-best men, his newly single twin, Jonathan, and their older brother J.D., and Phan’s sister April (the bride opted to have no maid of honor) are hosting the events — both of which were a surprise to the honorees.

“We weren’t allowed to have any say,” Phan tells PEOPLE.

Drew adds that while his and his fiancee’s excursions during the day will be separate, “We’re all coming together in the end. That’s the one thing we wanted to have. At the end of the day, we all get together and celebrate together.”

Dennys iLic

Dennys iLic

Jonathan and J.D. refused to let Drew weigh in — “I said, ‘Alright, I’m going to give you some parameters, and they were like, ‘No, you’re not,” Drew says. But his brothers came through, planning an elaborate treasure hunt for his crew, which included their dad, Jim, to solve throughout the day before meeting up with the ladies for an evening of cocktails and karaoke.

Dennys iLic

Dennys iLic

For Phan, her group took a different direction for their girls-only celebration.

“Linda loves adventure!” April says. “So we are celebrating her bachelorette party by exploring a quaint town that’s a UNESCO World Heritage site on bikes!”

Jessica Earnshaw

Jessica Earnshaw

Phan is known for her cooking and crafting skills (though April says that wasn’t always the case: “She used to burn hot chocolate!”), so they’ll end their scenic jaunt with a local cooking class in another village.

“We’ll learn how to cook up a storm and feast on our creations the authentic Puglia way,” she says. “After a day of soaking up the rustic tranquility of the Puglia culture, we join the bachelor party for dinner, drinks and definitely lots of dancing! She is going to be head over heels in every way.”

Jessica Earnshaw

Though their I do crew spent plenty of time prepping for their parties, the happy couple packed in a few surprises of their own for their friends. Scott gifted his groomsmen with personalized gift sets by Swanky Badger and Linda gave her wedding party PJ sets and scarves by Cloroom and Wayu Shigra Bucket Bags from ME to WE, hand-woven by artisan partners in Ecuador.

Scott and Phan, who got engaged in December 2016, also brought along presents for their 300 guests. They gave out two travel bags designed by Lug, plus custom pizza cutters and plates that they created with Fortessa, the manufacturer of their Scott Living line. The set will also be available for purchase on Amazon, and for each one sold, Fortessa will donate to the #WeMovement — the same cause that they are asking guests to donate to in lieu of gifts — providing one person in need with clean water for life.

With the planning now behind them, all that’s left for the couple to do is enjoy their romantic affair.

“Our philosophy is, the wedding tent could blow away or the cake could fall flat. Her dress could not show up. It doesn’t really matter,” Scott says. “At the end of the day, we just want to have family and friends together.”

Property Brothers: Drew & Linda Say I Do premieres June 2 at 9/8c on TLC.