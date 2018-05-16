Newlyweds Drew Scott and Linda Phan have babies on the brain!

The Property Brothers star, 40, and his longtime love, 33, tied the knot in a lavish Italian ceremony on Saturday. Although they just made things official as husband and wife, the couple are already planning their future family.

“We’re excited to have kids,” the HGTV realtor says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “I think Linda and I will be great parents, and we’re excited to start that chapter of our lives.”

His twin brother and co-host, Jonathan, is in total agreement. “I couldn’t think of two more wonderful people to be parents,” he says. “I’m waiting for the day that I hear the announcement that they’re going to have kids. Wow, that’d mean I’m an uncle! That’ll take someone me getting used to.”

Drew and his bride — a former architectural designer turned creative director for Drew and Jonathan’s company, Scott Brothers Global — have even set aside a little space in their new home in Los Angeles for their property babies.

“I wanted to make sure this house can function for kids, too,” Drew told PEOPLE in November. DIY queen Phan added that she was even willing to sacrifice her favorite area for their future little one. “I’m willing to give up my craft room for the nursery,” she said.

But before returning to their real lives back in California, the couple is enjoying the afterglow of their magical Italian wedding, where they said their vows in front of 300 guests, including friends and family who traveled from the United States, Canada, Latin America and Scotland.

“I can’t even describe the feeling—it was like a dream to see all these people we know together in one place,” Drew says.

After saying “I do” they treated friends and family to “all these little touches,” like a first dance choreographed by Drew’s Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater and her husband Sasha Farber, a gelato truck, photo booth, and giant Jenga.

They also gifted their loved ones two travel bags designed by Lug, plus custom pizza cutters and plates that they created with Fortessa, the manufacturer of their Scott Living line. The set will also be available for purchase on Amazon, and for each one sold, Fortessa will donate to the #WeMovement — the same cause Drew and Linda are asking friends to donate to in lieu of gifts — providing one person with clean water for life.

“We went to bed at about 5:30,” Phan says of their fairy tale evening. “It was so much more than we could have imagined.”

For their honeymoon, the pair chose an unusual trip that ties in to the charitable component of their wedding. “We’re going to Ecuador with WE,” says Drew. “We went to Kenya with them last year on a trip and we want to do the same thing in Ecuador.” The trip also has an unlikely guest list: “We’re bringing family and friends with us,” he adds.

But the HGTV host does admit he’s excited for a little R&R, too.

“I’m most looking forward to spending more time together,” he says of his future with Phan. “We’ve been working so hard for so long, I’m looking forward to making plans to settle down and just enjoy doing nothing once in a while.”

Property Brothers: Linda & Drew Say I Do premieres June 2 at 9/8c on TLC.