Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his fiancée, Linda Phan, have been busy planning their Italian wedding since they got engaged in December 2016. They’ve agreed on their late-night menu, done some dress shopping and chosen their extra-large bridal party. But now the couple is revealing another detail they’ve check off on their to-do list.

They’ve opted to skip the standard registry, and instead are asking friends, family and fans to donate to WE —an organization that provides people in need with clean water, helps build schools and raises millions for communities in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

“After our trip to Kenya last year, we knew for sure that we wanted to include WE in our wedding,” Phan says, referencing the couple’s African excursion that they took with Drew, and he and newly single twin Jonathan’s older brother, J.D.

Drew explains, “Instead of receiving traditional gifts for our wedding we’ve asked all of our family and friends, which includes you guys, to donate to WE so we can get 50,000 people clean water for life.”

The HGTV personality adds that “every penny counts,” and encourages guests to contribute to the cause here, as opposed to sending them items for their Los Angeles home.

“We believe we were put on this planet to give back and help others,” he says.

While their destination event is sure to be stunning, Phan is just as passionate about the change she hopes their nuptials inspire.

“We’re super excited for our wedding and to have everyone involved because together we can make a difference,” she says.