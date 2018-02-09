Drew Scott and Fiancee Linda Phan Embark on a 'Romantic' Trip to Rome Ahead of Spring Wedding

When in Rome….do as Drew Scott and Linda Phan do!

The Property Brothers star and his fiancée are in the midst of a romantic trip to the Italian capital, where they’ve been playing tourist and snacking on plenty of pasta.

“Adventures with Linda in #Italy,” Drew writes on a photo collage of the pair’s adventure.

Their first documented stop was to Vatican City. The HGTV host shared shots of the famed Vatican Museums and St. Peter’s Basilica, where he stopped for a selfie. They also appear to have visited the Gallery of Maps before capturing a couple’s photo outside.

The next bucket list item was an obvious one for Scott and Phan, who have already decided their wedding menu will include “pizza, pasta and gelato.”

Drew Scott/Instagram

“Linda’s dream meal,” Scott writes on this photo of Phan digging into some chocolate dipped fruit. And she wasn’t the only one excited about their tasty post-dinner treat.

Drew Scott/Instagram

Linda Phan/Instagram

“Having a romantic date in Rome and then this guy shows up,” Phan jokes on this Instagram Stories video of Drew drooling over the chocolatey drizzle.

There was one mistake, though, that they made with their Italian dinner date.

“I just realized that I forgot to pack up the leftovers to go last night,” Phan writes on a photo of their pasta dishes. “ @ MrDrewScott how we let this happen I don’t know…”

Linda Phan/Instagram

Drew Scott/Instagram

But carry-out faux pas aside, the two were all smiles for their “early morning” on Friday.

“This is our sunrise from the rooftops,” Drew said. “Good morning to you!”

After six years of dating, Drew popped the question with an elaborate proposal at Toronto’s Piano Piano restaurant in December 2016, The couple has been busy planning their destination nuptials for this spring.

“This is going to be the most fun wedding you’ve ever seen,” Drew said in December.