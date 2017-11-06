First comes the dream home, next comes a Property baby!

Drew Scott and his fiancée Linda Phan just completed a remodel on their new house in Los Angeles for their upcoming HGTV series, Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House. Although they built in plenty of grown-up features, like a craft room and wine area, they also made sure to factor in their future family.

“I wanted to make sure this house can function for kids, too,” Drew tells PEOPLE. “So at the end of the day between the aesthetic and the function this is the ultimate home.”

“We plan on being in it for a long time,” Linda says. “I’m willing to give up my craft room for the nursery.”

The couple designed their “Hollywood glam” abode alongside Drew’s twin brother, contractor Jonathan. Together the trio battled bad wallpaper, negotiated design decisions and built a basement, a feature that Drew says gave both Jonathan and Linda “headaches.”

Although they had to compromise on a few aspects, the process was worth it for the TV realtor and his future wife.

“This house is meant to last us a really long time,” he says. “We’ve put into it everything we can possibly put in, so we can enjoy it now and we can enjoy it as our family grows.”

Drew and Linda first crossed paths during a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010 where Phan was dressed as the “fashion police.” “She was wearing a big cop badge and giving out tickets for ‘bad fashion,’” Scott tells PEOPLE. “I saw her and thought, ‘Oh, she’s attractive!’ She also had this great personality.” Phan soon went to work for Drew and Jonathan’s production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, and now serves as the creative director. In 2012, she moved in with the HGTV stars in their Las Vegas pad. After six years of dating, Drew popped the question with an elaborate proposal at Toronto’s Piano Piano restaurant in December 2016. A Dr. Seuss cake, a recording of the star singing Train’s “Marry Me,” a surprise after party and, of course, a custom ring were all included. “I’ve never met another woman like her, and once you do, you want to be with her forever,” he tells PEOPLE.

Property Brothers: Drew’s Honeymoon House premieres November 22 at 9:00 p.m. EST on HGTV.