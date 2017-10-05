Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott Speak Out After Tragedy in Las Vegas: ‘The City We Love Is Struggling’

Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott are known to HGTV viewers for their upbeat on-screen antics, but the Las Vegas-based duo have been deeply affected and openly emotional about the tragic events of Sunday night, in which 58 people were killed and nearly 500 injured in a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

“It’s heartbreaking enough to hear of such a tragedy anywhere in the world, but when it’s this close to home, it affects you even deeper,” the twin brothers, 39, who share a family compound in Las Vegas with their significant others, parents and older brother, J.D., said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Vegas is such a vibrant city known for welcoming people from all over the world with open arms. Sadly, in this dark hour, the city we love is struggling.”

While the Canada-born brothers are currently on the road — Jonathan is in the midst of several renovations for their HGTV shows and Drew is competing on Dancing with the Stars — they say they’re feeling the hardship their city has suffered.

“Our thoughts go out to all of the victims and their families. And our thanks goes out to all the first responders and citizens who took action to help. You are heroes,” they said, adding, “Let us not become numb to such awful acts of evil. Let us not forget what happened Oct 1st. Let these lives not have been lost in vain.”

How to Help

Friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak, the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.