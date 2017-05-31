The Property Brothers Speak Out about their Rumored Feud with Fixer Upper Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines

HGTV fans can rest easy: The Property Brothers are clearing the air about their rumored rivalry with Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Talk of a feud between the hosts of the popular home improvement shows arose after Drew and Jonathan Scott told The New York Times that the Gaineses were invited to guest star in an episode of the twins’ spinoff series Brother Vs. Brother, but turned them down. The Scott brothers, 39, have since responded to the chatter of a falling out, assuring viewers that there’s no negativity between the network’s biggest names.

“We’re one big family, which is why we love bringing [fellow HGTV stars] in to judge us,” Drew told Fox News of Brother Vs. Brother, which premieres Wednesday night. He added, “We know a lot of the [HGTV] talent really well. Our show started airing in 2011 and over that time we’ve met [Chip and Joanna] once or twice. They were really nice.”

Both duos have found great success on the channel, thanks to their extremely popular series, spin-offs and product lines, but there’s no personal competition between them. In May, Drew told the Times, “No, we’re not jealous of them. They are phenomenally successful, and the audience loves them and our fans have been asking for us to do something together.”

It's hard to tell here, but I'mReally starting to grow on these guys! Watch #BrothersAtHome tonight at 9p est. @hgtv pic.twitter.com/Ul9J4FlLs7 — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) November 26, 2014

A crossover hasn’t happened yet, but Drew and Jonathan and Chip and Joanna’s friendly report has been documented in the past. Chip congratulated Drew after his engagement in December and Drew offered up his babysitting services for the Gaineses when visiting Waco.

“They’ve got the cutest kids on the planet, so I’m good to do some babysitting,” Drew told PEOPLE.

Joanna’s level-headed advice about recent claims that she’s leaving her show for the beauty business certainly applies here too: “Don’t believe everything you read.”