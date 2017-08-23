WATCH: The Property Brothers Own Up to Using Fame to Get Out of a Run-In with the Law

Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott open up about fame, overcoming failure, and why they’re ready for marriage and babies! Subscribe now for an exclusive look into their next chapter — only in PEOPLE!

In their People Now Confess Sesh, Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott reveal that they have used their superstar status to get out of trouble . . . even if they didn’t mean to.

“We were in New York, and Drew didn’t realize in Manhattan, you are not allowed to turn right on a red,” Jonathan recalls of the innocent mistake. And you can guess what happens next.

“A cop came over and pulled him over,” says Jonathan. But Drew was still oblivious to his traffic faux pas.

“She kept saying to me, ‘You ran a red light,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t,'” says Drew. Just as lady justice was about to take the HGTV star down a peg, another officer came up to the car.

“Her partner comes around [and said], ‘Wait a second . . . Property Brothers! Oh my god! Get outta here. Go on.”

To uphold his squeaky clean status, Drew calls out one technicality:”So I didn’t bring it up, but it still helped me out.”

Watch the full video above to hear more hilarious confessions from the Scott brothers.