Vegas Residents Drew and Jonathan Scott React to Shooting: 'How Can There Be So Much Hate in This World?'

Drew and Jonathan Scott are heartbroken for their adoptive hometown.

The Property Brothers stars, who share a family compound in Las Vegas with their significant others, parents and older brother, J.D., have taken to social media to express their horror at the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival Sunday night. The attack has claimed at least 58 lives and injured 515.

“To hear of such a tragedy anywhere…but particularly in my home of Las Vegas is heartbreaking,” Jonathan, 39, writes in a post on Twitter. “There is a mental health crises upon us.”

In a second post, he adds, “Negative forces exist to divide us. In our darkest hour we must band together and hold family & friends close. #PrayforVegas #LoveBeatsHate.”

Drew echoed his twin brother’s sentiment with a message on Twitter and Instagram. “My heart aches for all the families who lost loved ones in Vegas,” he said. “How can there be so much hate in this world?”

Brother J.D. was equally shaken by the tragic events. “Stay clear of Mandalay Bay tonight in Vegas,” he wrote. “If you were at the @Route91Harvest festival, let your loved ones know you are safe. Prayers.”

He also revealed that he was one of many awaiting news about a loved one. “Oh my god, my heart hurts right now. The mass shooting is terrible in Vegas,” he said. “ I now know of one good friend who was there working at the concert and am trying to get details of her whereabouts. Such an evil thing has been done tonight.” He posted again Monday afternoon adding, “Such a heaviness to Las Vegas today. Our normally vibrant city mourns the loss of innocent lives & the pain of those injured last night.”

Drew’s fiancée Linda Phan, who lived with the brothers in Las Vegas before moving to Los Angeles with Drew earlier this year, also expressed on Twitter that she was “Devastated by the horrendous Vegas shooting last night…praying isn’t enough,” adding the hashtags #mentalhealth, #guncontrol and #EndGunViolence.

The attack occurred just after 10:00 p.m. local time just as country singer Jason Aldean was starting his closing show for the three-day festival. It is now the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.