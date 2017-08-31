Drew and Jonathan Scott Face Off to Design Dressing Rooms for Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Live Guest Stars

Drew and Jonathan Scott are taking on a new renovation for some big celeb clients — Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest!

The Property Brothers stars were recently tasked with the challenge of revamping two of Live with Kelly and Ryan‘s dressing rooms for the show’s A-list guests. But of course there’s a catch: the 39-year-old twins faced off against one another to see who could whip up the best design in less than 48 hours.

“We absolutely love Kelly and Ryan, so we couldn’t wait to get our hands on their guest’s dressing rooms,” Jonathan says.

The above “before” photos are proof that the rooms were more than a little bleak. Mismatched furniture didn’t help the lack of light, lending an overall unwelcoming feel to the otherwise warm set.

Although they’re waiting to reveal the final look on September 5th, PEOPLE has a sneak peek at what the HGTV duo — with a little help from New York-based designers Rory Mulholland and Jesse Turk — have been up to. Progress shots showing lit mirrors, white brick detailing and additional storage prove the renovation vets are already well on their way to a successful finished look.

“It’s going to be so much fun surprising them with what Drew and I think are spectacular spaces,” Jonathan says. “Their guests are going to love their new hang outs.”