ALL of Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott's Decor Lines Are Now Available in One Place

The Property Brothers stars have announced a new partnership that will make their many home decor and furniture lines available in one place, and you don’t even have to get off the couch to shop it.

On Friday, the HGTV stars revealed that they’re launching a storefront on amazon.com that will sell every single piece they’ve released.

The page is categorized by room, and also includes their mattresses, fabrics and rugs. From live-edge dining tables to modern sectional sofas, it offers virtually anything a home decorator needs.

“Inspiration for our versatile pieces comes from our extensive travels and home designs created by us from projects around the world,” Jonathan said in a release on their latest update.

Drew added, “My brother and I have collaborated to create a perfect blend of our ideas that tackle function and exemplify our personal style.”

In addition to their décor, their books — including their design guide and their memoir It Takes Two — are also available at their digital shop. Although there are tons of items for super fans and design aficionados alike, these are some of our favorite finds:

1. Scott Living Hemet Fabric Stationary Sofa with Accent Pillows in Light Gray Buy it! $585

2. Scott Living Jamestown Collection Side Chair in Cognac Upholstery Buy it! $252

3. Scott Living Geometric Pattern Small Area Rug in Blue Buy it! $160

4. Scott Living Auburn White Washed Natural Finish Dresser with 3 Drawers Buy it! $790

5. Scott Living Eden Basketweave Garden Luxe Linen Fabric By The Yard Buy it! $25

To shop the full collection, visit their Scott Living storefront on Amazon.