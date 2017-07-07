Ryan Lewis’s stately Seattle mansion, complete with gilded ceilings and massive reclaimed chandeliers, could probably sell itself for the $7.5 million asking price. But just in case, the music producer (aka the guy that isn’t Macklemore in all those Macklemore videos) had another idea: stage a break-in and film the whole thing.

The Funny or Die-esque spoof of a typical real estate video features Seattle musician Allen Stone approaching Lewis’s home from the water (the listing features a scenic stretch of coastline and views of Bainbridge Island) on a stand up paddle board in broad daylight, crawling up the lawn, and putting to use some clumsy spy moves to get into the 7,610-square-foot estate.

“This was Ryan’s idea to bring some more exposure to the house,” says listing agent Casey Price. And, as he points out, it actually does a great job of showing it off. Stone’s exploits are cut with more traditional footage of the home spotlighting the two terraces, sweeping vistas and light-filled kitchen.

Stone makes himself at home and gives a pretty good read on how one could live in the “Thrift Shop” producer’s surprisingly opulent digs. The 4-bedroom, 5-bath home was completely remodeled by Lewis, who worked with NB Design Group and Schultz Miller Construction to renovate and decorate the house. “He did an extensive top-to-bottom remodel,” says Price. “He had his hand in everything. He had the theme and a the vision.”

Here’s a look at the “before” from when he bought the place for $3.3 million in 2014, according to Curbed Seattle, who also reports Lewis previously tried listing the place in August 2016 for $9.45 million.

The estate features an extensive master suite with a private library, a whiskey bar and of course a state of the art sound system throughout. So why is Lewis parting with his domestic masterpiece?

According to Price, “He’s looking for a smaller footprint [home] in Seattle,” and will be “spending more time working on projects in New York and L.A.” Trulia reports, he’s also house shopping in Studio City, California.

Macklemore also recently announced via his Instagram, in a post that has since been removed, that he and Lewis would be taking an open-ended hiatus from their 8-year musical partnership.