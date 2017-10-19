Home

See Inside Priyanka Chopra's Beverly Hills 'Staycation' House That You Can Rent for $1,350 a Night

“The only hard part was leaving!” says the Quanitco actress



1 of 9

TripAdvisor Rentals; Getty

Priyanka Chopra's Home Away from Home

The FBI might be her calling on her hit show Quantico, but off the small screen, Priyanka Chopra is more drawn to the 90210 life. Before jetting off to Italy to film the third season of her secret agent series, Chopra and her pup Diana cozied up at this Beverly Hills villa that’s available on TripAdvisor Rentals for a cool $1,350 per night.

2 of 9

TripAdvisor Rentals

Privacy, Please!

“This was the ideal staycation for Diana and me,” the actress said of the 4-bed, 4-bath abode. “The house was right in the heart of everything, yet secluded enough to feel like we were on our own little island.”

3 of 9

TripAdvisor Rentals

Rooms with a View

Floor-to-ceiling windows can be found throughout the property, and overlook the lush landscaping that creates the privacy Chopra craved.

4 of 9

TripAdvisor Rentals

Kitchen Connection

The open floor plan leads into the light and bright kitchen, which boasts stainless-steel appliances, plenty of storage space and a mini breakfast bar at one end of the island.

5 of 9

TripAdvisor Rentals

Sweet Suite

Dual bathrooms, walk-in closets and a fireplace awaited Chopra in the master suite. Doors open to an outdoor terrace for a peaceful beginning or end to the day.

6 of 9

TripAdvisor Rentals

Not Your Basic Bath

A marble-clad master bath includes a Jacuzzi, glass-enclosed shower and double vanity for the ultimate spa-like effect.

7 of 9

TripAdvisor Rentals

Exterior Extras

A plethora of outdoor seating areas make way for dining and relaxing alfresco. Gray furnishings are a stylish finishing touch for the gathering space. 

8 of 9

TripAdvisor Rentals

Fun in the Sun

“Needless to say, the pool was the center of all activity, while the rest of the house was so comforting and relaxing,” Chopra said of the backyard focal point, which also includes a hot tub.

9 of 9

 

Yours for the Taking

Now that the actress has vacated the property, the space can be yours for as little as $169 per night, if you bring seven members of your squad. But be warned: “The only hard part was leaving!” Chopra said.

