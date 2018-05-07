Paisley Park has a sister property in paradise — and it’s coming up for sale

Prince’s estate is selling off the late singer’s private retreat in Turks & Caicos in a closed bid auction on July 12. While there’s no minimum bid for the property, which is set on 5 sandy acres on the island of Providenciales, the $100,000 check required of interested buyers for the opportunity to bid offers an idea of the price point.

Premiere Estates. Inset: Kevin Winter/Getty

Premiere Estates Auction Company is overseeing the sale.

Premiere Estates

An FAQ about the auction, which will only accept written bids, suggests “all buyers do their own due diligence in regards to assessing value,” and notes, “your highest and best bid is the most effective method.”

Tours of the property are available to house shoppers, who can also do their own inspection of the place.

Premiere Estates

The compound itself is about 10,000 square feet and includes 6 bedrooms and 6 baths. It has two private beaches, a tennis court, and a 200-foot personal dock, but the standout feature pays homage to the music icon: a purple-painted driveway (see image above).

The compound features a stately main house as well as numerous other accommodations for guests.

Inside, the home is surprisingly subdued, sporting a style and materials typical of the Caribbean location, rather than the singer’s more recognizable, over-the-top style.

“The value is ultimately determined by the market — with a unique property like Prince’s Turks and Caicos estate,” says Premiere Estates founder Todd Wohl,”We anticipate significant interest and multiple bidders.”