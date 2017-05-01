WATCH: Drew and Jonathan Scott Hit the Beach for the Newest Season of Brother vs. Brother

Think Drew and Jonathan Scott are taking a break while Property Brothers is on hiatus? Beach, please.

The 39-year-old twins’ popular HGTV spinoff, Brother vs. Brother, is returning in May, and for this round the Scotts are taking their competitive streak to the coastal town of Galveston, Texas.

“We’re going big,” Drew promises of their “Beach Edition” in the exclusive preview above, which seas the brothers partying it up on an oceanfront dance floor, lighting a bonfire, and tossing one another off the back of a jet ski.

The hit series follows the brothers as they each renovate a property and battle it out in weekly challenges to be judged by special guests. In the last season, based in Las Vegas, they upped the game, with the loser of each episode having to undergo a pretty embarrassing challenge. That results, which included Drew donning a full-on showgirl costume, are going to be hard to beat, but knowing the Scott brothers, they won’t disappoint.

“Top reason this is going to be the best season of Brother vs. Brother: the three Bs: beach, build, beat my bro,” Drew says.

Drew and Jonathan kick off the new season May 31 at 9:00 p.m. EST on HGTV.