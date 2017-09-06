President Trump’s $17 Million Caribbean Home Was Just Pummeled By Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma is currently wreaking havoc in the Caribbean, and it’s not pardoning properties owned by the commander in chief.

One of Donald Trump’s vacation homes, known as Le Chateau des Palmiers, was in the direct path of the category 5 hurricane as it hit the island of St. Martin Wednesday morning, the Washington Post reports.

Scroll through our brand new pictures of Chateau Des Palmiers. It's absolutely fabulous. 9 bedrooms. Two pools. Beachfront. Tennis courts. It's huuuuuge! A post shared by St. Martin Sotheby's Realty (@sxmsir) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

The state of the property, which is currently listed for sale with Sotheby’s International Realty for $16.9 million after being slashed from the original $28 million asking price earlier this summer, is currently unknown. However, a government official confirms even the island’s strongest structures were devastated by the storm.

“We know that the four most solid buildings on the island have been destroyed, which means that more rustic structures have probably been completely or partially destroyed,” French Interior Minister Gerard Collomba told AFP.

The 5-bedroom beachfront villa located on Plum Bay at the western point of the island was reportedly purchased by the Trump family in 2013, after being listed for $19.7 million and has since been rented out for luxury vacations.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization, Amanda Miller, told the Post, “All of the proper precautions and protections have been implemented and right now we are just praying for all those in the path of Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean and beyond.”

Irma is barreling towards Florida, where the president owns several more properties including the golf resort Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. It’s expected to make landfall there this weekend.

Miller adds of the threat to Trump’s mainland properties, “The safety and security of our guests, members and colleagues is our top priority and we are closely monitoring Hurricane Irma. Our teams at the Trump properties in Florida are taking all of the proper precautions and following local and Florida state advisories very closely to ensure that everyone is kept safe and secure. We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to victims of Hurricane Harvey and are praying for those that are in the path of Hurricane Irma.”

Watching Hurricane closely. My team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida. No rest for the weary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

Trump tweeted on Wednesday, “Watching Hurricane closely. My team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida. No rest for the weary!” Adding in a separate tweet, “Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic!”