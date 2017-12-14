When it comes to Christmas frights, Scrooge’s ghosts have got nothing on Mindy Kaling’s garage.

The mom to be, 38, who announced in July that she’s expecting her first child, a girl, documented quite the dramatic holiday quest, dubbed “the saga of the Christmas tree topper,” on her Instagram.

It all started when the Mindy Project star decided the tree needed a trim in order to hold her chosen topper, an angel. “Scissors weren’t working,” she writes. “So we had to find a gardening shear my dad gave me when I moved in.” Unfortunately for the actress-producer and her brave assistant, they were hidden away in a terrifying spot.

“I went to my scary garage with @asekar95 and she battled a feral cat who was in love with her,” Kaling writes. (She sadly doesn’t let on exactly how the invader got in her beautiful new L.A. home or what became of it.)

Shears retrieved, Kaling tasked her assistant with one more responsibility: delivering the tree topper to its rightful spot.

All feline– and step ladder-related dangers averted, Kaling declared her evergreen adventure complete: “She pretty. I love her,” she writes. She even took an Instagram poll on whether endangering her intrepid assistant was warranted. (Watchers voted overwhelmingly for “Yes, she had a good life.”)

Kaling, who will star alongside Oprah and Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming A Wrinkle in Time, also shared the above snap on Instagram, revealing that another friend crawled under her decorated tree on her stomach (a task not easily accomplished by the pregnant star) to water it.

Her holiday lesson learned? “Friends are the real Christmas miracle!”