Eva Longoria Says Emotional Goodbye to Her 'Home of 10 Years': 'I’m Going to Miss This Place'

Eva Longoria is packing up her Hermes ashtrays and moving on!

The Desperate Housewives alum, who is expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Jose “Pepe” Antonio Baston, is saying an emotional goodbye to her beloved Spanish-inspired abode.

“I’m leaving my house of 10 years,” she says in a video shared on Instagram Stories. “The whole house is empty. Everything’s packed and everything’s empty.”

Longoria’s California residence was previously packed with the aforementioned designer catchalls, china sets, Day of the Dead memorabilia and “a lot of Jesus.” Her colorful collections are now prepped for their relocation, as her tour of the blank spaces show. Although the actress admits that, “I’m going to miss this place,” there is one detail she’s openly happy to part ways with.

“I’ll tell you what I’m not going miss are these stairs,” she says of the massive spiral steps. “Every time I get in my car and I forgot my glasses or my phone I’m like, ‘Ugh I gotta go all the way back upstairs to get it.’”

Her carpeted master suite now boasts nothing but the built-in fireplace and a few curtains still on the windows. Her bathroom is also void of any personal touches, leaving only the double vanity and soaking tub for the home’s next owners.

Although she’s sure to have an equally impressive clothing storage area at her next home, Longoria still stops to reminisce a little about another favorite detail: Her prized, wood-lined walk-in.

“Ugh, I love this closet,” she says.