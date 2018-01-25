Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Toilet Went Missing at a Very Inconvenient Moment

Chrissy Teigen just experienced what can only be described as a bathroom emergency.

The model, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend (daughter Luna Simone is 21 months), suffered quite the surprise when she arrived home with the urge to go, only to find that something very important was missing.

“I got home today and ran to go peepee and you know when you’re so close to the bathroom so you kind of release because you know you’re about to pee, well I did that and my toilet was gone,” she shared to her nearly 10 million Twitter followers on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old mom even included evidence, a photo of the bathroom sans its main feature.

“Like there was no toilet,” she captioned the image.

Questlove was on the #ToiletGate case, posing the question, “Where’s @chrissyteigen’s toilet?” which Teigen retweeted with the urgent request, “Please help me.”

Luckily, Legend jumped in to update followers and clear up any confusion.

“We’re upgrading our regular toilet to one of those fancy Japanese ones that opens itself and washes your butt,” the 39-year-old singer responded. “Apparently our contractor decided there should be a toilet-less transition period.”

When a fan voiced her concern for the potty-less family, Legend assured her, “We have other bathrooms!”

On top of solving the bathroom mystery, Legend also recently came to the rescue of his wife when she needed a hand pulling up a pair of black spandex leggings over her growing baby bump.

In the Snapchat clip, the couple are all smiles as they work with the fabric, finally getting it right as Legend lets out an, “All right!”

Supportive husband Legend is a pro at helping his wife with fashion emergencies. In February following the Grammy Awards, Teigen declared from a lying-down position in a Snapchat home video, “I’m on the floor and John’s in charge of taking my jewelry off for [stylist Monica Rose]. Take it off, John.”

“Okay, he’s taking it off … Ow!” she continued to narrate, asking Legend in another clip, “Are you mad at me?”

“Why would I be mad at you? … You’re perfect,” he replied sweetly.